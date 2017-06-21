Edwardsville Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Edwardsville freshman Abby Korak competed in another state event on May 20.

This time, it was in track.

Korak competed in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay at the Class 3A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University. She turned in a strong effort, running a personal-best time of 5:08.55 in the 1,600 and helping the 4x8 quartet come 2 places shy of getting a medal.

“State was like a great learning experience because it was great to have all of those girls to push you really hard,” Korak said. “It was really fun to race against a bunch of girls who are all right next to you to really push you to do the best you can do.”

Korak’s trip to state was a great ending to a freshman season that included 14 first-place finishes in the distance events, including five each in the 1,600 and the 4x8. The outstanding season earned Korak this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Track Athlete of the Year award.

Last fall, Korak helped the EHS girls cross country team qualify for the Class 3A state meet in Peoria. She was the Tigers’ fourth-best finisher, placing 87th out of 210 runners.

Korak said she was thrilled to compete in 2 state events in her freshman year.

“Cross country was a lot more overwhelming than track because there are a lot more people,” she said. “But they were both great experiences, though.”

Korak began her freshman track season on March 24 by helping the 4,000-meter distance medley team win the Southwestern Illinois Relays. She helped the relay team get a win at the Tiger Relays two weeks later.

Korak helped the 4x8 pick up wins in the Belleville West Invitational, the Tiger Relays and the Madison County, Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Belleville West Sectional meets. She ran the anchor leg in all five meets.

Korak won the 1,600 in the Belleville West, Homewood-Flossmoor, Collinsville, SWC and Belleville West Sectional meets, placed first in the 800 in the Alton Invitational and won the 3,200 at the O’Fallon Invitational.

The freshman said she was happy to get 14 first-place finishes this spring.

“It’s like all of your hard work is paying off and it’s a good feeling to have,” she said.

Korak was part of a strong distance team that included Maddie Miller, Victoria Vegher, Melissa Spencer, Abby Schrobilgen, Jaycie Hudson, Elise Krone, Julianna Determan and Lorie Cashdollar.

“I feel honored to run on that team because all of the girls are all amazing and they’re kind and they’re great people,” she said.

At state, Korak competed on a 4x8 team that included Vegher, Cashdollar and Miller. The squad advanced to the finals by finishing third in its heat and eighth overall in preliminaries with a 9:23.26.

The relay team finished 11th in the finals.

“I was a little disappointed, but I think we ran our hearts out and did what we can do,” Korak said. “Our legs were a little tired, but we gave it everything we had.”

Korak was coming off a banner junior high track career at Lincoln Middle School, where she earned 4 all-state medals. She picked up all-state medals in the 800 and 1,600 in her eighth-grade year.

“I liked high school a lot,” Korak said. “All of the girls are nice and the coaches are nice and we worked hard together and train all together. It’s a lot different than middle school.”

Korak said she’s already excited about her sophomore year at EHS.

“I’m looking forward to see how I’ll improve and how the team improves,” she said.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter