Edwardsville Girls Track Athlete of the Year

The fourth time was the charm for Lorie Cashdollar on May 19.

The Edwardsville senior picked up the first all-state medal of her high school track career after placing seventh in the 800 with a school-record time of 2 minutes, 15.9 seconds at the Class 3A state track meet in Charleston.

Cashdollar made her fourth trip to state. She had competed in the relay events in each of the last three years but didn’t receive a medal.

“The goal is to always make it to state, but to finally come this year and medal in an individual event meant a lot to me,” Cashdollar said.

The all-state medal was part of a successful senior season for Cashdollar. She placed first in the 800 five times, including the Class 3A Danville Sectional, and also qualified for state in the 1,600-meter relay.

“A definite thanks to (Edwardsville) coach (Camilla) Eberlin and coach (Dustin) Davis for putting in so much time with me and being patient with my injuries and keeping me focused and all of my teammates for pushing me so hard at practice every single day,” Cashdollar said. “I’ll miss them.”

Cashdollar finished with 11 wins in the 800 during her high school track career.

“I finally realized that knowing how to run the 800 is a big deal because I’ve been trying to figure out how to run for four years,” Cashdollar said.

Cashdollar said she was thrilled to end her high school track career with an all-state medal. She’s the 33rd Edwardsville medalist in program history.

“It really means a lot after working so hard so many years and wanting it so bad and finally having it pay off,” the Edwardsville senior said.

A year ago, Cashdollar helped the 4x8 qualify for the finals at state. But the squad came up two places short of a medal, finishing in 11th place.

“We were all upset about it, but it put more of a fire into us to come back this year stronger,” Cashdollar said.

The senior advanced to the finals in the 800 by running a 2:15.94 in preliminaries, breaking the old mark of 2:16.3 set by Juleigh Barringer in 1984.

“It felt really good,” Cashdollar said. “In the beginning, I didn’t think I actually did it. But my coach (Eberlin) said you did it from the stands.”

The next day, Cashdollar not only broke her own school record in the finals, but became the first Edwardsville athlete to earn all-state honors in the 800.

“The goal was to drop more time,” Cashdollar said. “Last year, I didn’t do that. This year, I was excited to know and feel that I was stronger than I was last year so I could come out stronger the second day.”

Cashdollar said she was happy to compete in the 4x4 at state. The squad — which also included Jaydi Swanson, Elise Krone and Rachel Kubicek — placed third at sectionals to earn a trip to Charleston.

“The 4x400 is my favorite event,” Cashdollar said. “That was so cool that I got to go to state. It was so exciting.”

Now, Cashdollar is setting her sights on turning in a strong cross country and track career at DePaul University. She signed a letter to run for the NCAA Division I school in Chicago in November.

“I’m really excited for college and living in Chicago and working with my coach Derrick Peterson,” Cashdollar said. “He was actually at the Olympic trials for the 800, so he definitely specialized me in that. I’m really excited to actually train like a middle distance runner, specializing in one thing instead of filling in where they need me.”

