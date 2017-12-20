Edwardsville Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Edwardsville senior Rachel Pranger racked up accomplishment after accomplishment on the volleyball court over the last four years for the Tigers.

Pranger, an outside hitter, played four years of varsity volleyball. In four years, she compiled a blistering 1,220 kills, the second best in school history and only 30 behind all-time leader Sam Epenesa. She set the single-season mark for kills for EHS during her junior campaign with 438.

Pranger has also earned all-Southwestern Conference honors four years in a row and earned all-state honors her senior year.

Now she adds Edwardsville AdVantage News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season to her list of accomplishments.

“I really couldn’t see it when I started,” Pranger said of the recognition. “I wanted to be successful and I wanted the team to be successful. That’s all that I was looking for. I wanted to have fun with it, too.”

The outside hitter contributed to successful teams over the years. Edwardsville finished this year with an impressive 32-6 record. The Tigers claimed regional and sectional championships before ending the campaign with a 25-16, 25-15 loss to Minooka in the Class 4A Normal Community West Super Sectional. Edwardsville also won a regional title in Pranger’s junior year and advanced to the sectional finals. EHS fell in regional championship matches her freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I love the team; we all get along like family,” Pranger said. “We did well and went further and further each year.”

Individually she finished with a team-high 333 kills this season, as well as finishing second on the Tigers with 311 digs. Her efforts were key in helping herself and the Tigers advance to the super-sectionals.

Pranger had never played in a super-sectional game until her senior year.

“We needed one more game to make it to state,” she said. “But obviously we did very, very well this season. We’ve been together for years and a lot of the core girls were seniors. Also, a lot of the younger girls stepped up to the plate. I think we all worked really well together this last year.”

Pranger admitted playing varsity volleyball as a freshman presented challenges. She had to grow into her game but had some help from her teammates.

“It was a little intimidating, but all of the upperclassmen really helped me out,” she said. “It eased me in a lot quicker and I was up to the challenge.”

When asked about her last match against Minooka, Pranger described her feelings as “hurt” and “weird.”

“We did what we could in the game and we just ended up losing,” she said.

The senior will play select volleyball this year with the Metro East based High Performance club.

“They have a really good coach,” Pranger said of High Performance. “I also have a lot of friends who are playing on this team.”

The outside hitter played select volleyball with the St. Louis-based H2 club her freshman year. She started her volleyball career in sixth grade at Liberty Middle School.

“I didn’t really take to it at first,” Pranger said. “It was a little awkward, but I liked it. My brother (John Pranger) plays overseas and he used to play with me in the back yard.”

Not a one-sport athlete, Pranger also plays forward on the basketball team. She was an all-conference performer in basketball last season. So far this season, Pranger is averaging 11.3 points per game. Like volleyball, she’s been playing at the varsity level since her freshman year.

“Each one helps the other with athleticism, jumping and stamina,” Pranger said of playing the two sports. “I love the sport (basketball); I’ve been playing it forever.”

She said she’s not looking forward to giving basketball up, but she has decided to pursue volleyball at the collegiate level.

“I’ll probably be in the gym (basketball) some,” Pranger said.

Though she plans on playing volleyball next year, she’s not committed to a school yet and is taking her time on her decision. She wants to have the best fit.

“I just want to grow as a person and a player and get ready for my future,” Pranger said.

