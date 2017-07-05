Edwardsville grapplers shine on national stage

Two Edwardsville High School wrestlers are making their names on a national stage.

Noah Surtin and Luke Odom, a junior and a sophomore at EHS, respectively, were on the Illinois freestyle team that won a national title at the Cadet National Duals in York, Pa.

The tournament featured Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, which are different styles compared to prep wrestling. Greco-Roman only allows takedowns using the upper body. Freestyle wrestling is similar to high school wrestling, but without moves from the bottom position.

In Pennsylvania, Surtin went undefeated in Greco-Roman, finishing 7-0 in the 113-pound division. Surtin also finished first in freestyle, going 5-1 in the same weight division.

Odom, meanwhile, went 3-1 to nab first in Greco-Roman in the 120-pound division and second in freestyle at 120 with a 2-1 record.

Surtin acknowledged the great coaching and preparation he and Odom received through the Illinois team is what set them apart during the tournament.

“We have great coaches and they get us ready,” Surtin said. “We have a team camp right before the tournament and we were really good as a team at motivating each other; we were really close and our coaches got us ready and prepared.”

“I expected us to win a national title as a team in one style or another,” Odom added.

Odom and Surtin’s efforts helped Team Illinois finish first in freestyle at the tournament for the fifth straight year. Team Illinois finished second in Greco-Roman, behind Minnesota.

Surtin and Odom got involved in the tournament via their participation in Quest Wrestling, a wrestling club in Edwardsville. The club is led by coach Pat McNamara, who sends a team up to an annual state tournament in Champaign. Surtin and Odom both qualified for the national tournament by winning at the state level.

EHS wrestling coach Jon Wagner, who coaches Surtin and Odom both in high school and club wrestling, also said the resources and the leadership in Illinois make it a great wrestling state.

“We have very good leaders,” Wagner said. “We have all sorts of freestyle and Greco-Roman clubs across the state, so these kids have been training for this since the end of high school. Illinois is consistently one of the top five states in the nation when it comes to wrestling.”

Odom also attributed his success to the high level of competition that exists in Illinois.

“It was a great experience to go up to Chicago and train with (Team Illinois),” Odom said. “It’s not too often where you get in a practice room and everyone is good. There is no one that is not going to compete hard with you in that practice room.”

Wagner said coming into the national tournament, Odom and Surtin were confident they could do some damage.

“Coming into these things, when you are getting teams from places like Washington and Minnesota, you never really know what you are up against,” Wagner said. “But Luke and Noah are very competent wrestlers and never considered themselves underdogs coming into the tournament.”

Surtin and Odom will also participate in the U.S. Marines Cadet/Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D., from July 14-22.

The Marine Cadet Tournament is one of the most prestigious in the nation, and often is a proving ground for future college and Olympic wrestlers.

Surtin said he and Odom are both raring to go see how they stack up against some of the nation’s best wrestlers.

“Luke and I are super excited; we know we can both do some damage up there, so we’re excited to see what we can do,” Surtin said.

“I think we are going to see some of the same guys from Pennsylvania; my idea is to go up there to compete and win,” Odom added.

During the high school season, Odom (44-5) finished third at 106 pounds and Surtin (39-7) took fifth in 113 pounds in the Class 3A state tourney.

Wagner has all the faith in the world in his two star wrestlers going into the North Dakota Tournament.

“These guys are really dedicated to it, so they continue to train at a level to keep getting better,” Wagner said. “Luke and Noah have known each other since middle school. Luke went to Lincoln and Noah went to Liberty in Edwardsville. It has been a positive relationship; it’s always nice to have a good workout partner, someone who makes you better, and they have certainly played that role for one another.”

Although they are one year apart, Odom and Surtin have a long wrestling history together. They are about the same size, which makes them ideal sparring partners.

“We are pretty close; we are good teammates,” Surtin said.

Odom moved to Edwardsville from Granite City in the sixth grade, and at that time Surtin was a little smaller than him, but the two were close enough in skill that they made for good competition for each other.

“(Noah) was getting bigger because he knew he had to get bigger for high school,” Odom said. “So we started wrestling each other a little bit, and as he got bigger we kept wrestling each other as practice partners and he eventually got up to my weight and we wrestled each other all the time in middle school, I think we wrestled about five times in eighth grade.”

The mutual deal the boys have is to help one another improve as wrestlers and achieve success in the sport they love.

“He’s good and I’m good, and he’s going to get a little bit better than me, and eventually I’m going get a little bit better than him, and that is how we are going to improve,” Odom said.

