Edwardsville Hockey Player of the Year

Matthew Griffin of the Edwardsville Tigers had a difficult job going into the 2017-18 hockey season. As the starting goalie of the senior-laden 2016-17 Tigers, who made huge waves in the Mid-States League and reached the semifinals at the National High School Tournament in Cleveland, Griffin was one of only six seniors on this year’s team, and one of only five carryovers from last year’s squad.

“Last year 13 seniors graduated; we knew we were going to be young and there were going to be struggles along the way, but I think we had a good year and are going to keep getting better and the future definitely looks good,” Griffin said.

At the start of this season, Griffin was selected as team captain and counted on to carry the team both on and off the ice. While his overall numbers were not what they were his junior year, he did remarkably well this year considering the circumstances. Edwardsville’s record was 9-12-2, and Griffin posted a 4.13 goals against average with an .860 save percentage on 638 shots against.

“I had great help from the coaches, but there were certainly some difficult times,” Griffin said. “When you take everything into consideration, it was a successful year and I think next year the team is going to be even more successful.”

Under Griffin’s guidance, the team made the Challenge Cup playoffs, which is the championship for the top division in the league. The Tigers were also selected to attend the National High School Championship again, this time in Plymouth, Minn., where they went 0-2-1.

“We had a tough bracket this year at Nationals. The first team we played was the team that ended up winning it all. We also played the team that beat us last year. But we played them tough and were in it for the first couple periods, but then it just got away from us,” Griffin said.

Throughout both league play and the national tournament, Griffin put his team on his back and gave them a much-needed sense of security in net against some tough competition. Griffin was counted on to face a high number of shots throughout the season and he kept his team in a lot of games.

“The league was really good this year. Besides the usual powerhouse teams like SLUH, DeSmet and CBC, there were a lot of other teams who had really good seasons. But every game we had at least a chance to win and we competed in every game, so that’s all you can ask,” Griffin said.

In a game vs. Vianney, Griffin turned away 46 shots in a 2-1 win. In 23 games this season, there were 16 games where he had to face more than 20 shots. While it was certainly a lot to handle for the Tigers goalie, he knew his role coming into the season and welcomed the pressure, especially in the playoffs.

“I think in the 2 quarterfinal games that we lost to SLUH, that was when I played my best, even though we lost 5-1. That was probably our best all-around game because they were such a good team,” he said.

Griffin is committed to the St. Louis Junior Blues AAA squad, so he will stay in the area for one more year, likely attending college nearby. No matter where he goes or what he does, he has earned a reputation as an elite netminder in the St Louis metro area.

