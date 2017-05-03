Edwardsville Hockey Players of the Year — Matthew Griffin and Tyler Schaeffer

Matthew Griffin and Tyler Schaeffer led the Edwardsville Tiger hockey team through a historically successful season in 2016-17.

The Tigers made the leap from the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association (MVCHA) to the Mid-States Hockey Association (MSCHA), where they competed against the best teams from the St. Louis area.

Not only did Edwardsville compete with teams across the river, they also had astounding success. The Tigers finished fourth in the regular season and the league selected them to represent the MSCHA at the USA Hockey High School National Tournament in Cleveland, where the Tigers finished in third place.

“Going into this year, nobody really expected us to do anything good, so obviously there was not much pressure, but we knew what we were capable of,” Griffin, the EHS goalie, said.

Schaeffer also knew the Tigers were headed for a successful year.

“Looking at the names on our roster, we knew what we were capable of,” Schaeffer said. “We knew that everyone else was going to come in thinking, ‘Oh, Edwardsville is the new team,’ but we have all played competitive hockey. We knew that we were going to come in and make an impact.”

The duo’s impact on the team and super seasons have earned them Edwardsville AdVantage News Hockey Players of the Year honors.

The Tigers first got a taste of the competition across the river at the 2016 Top Hat Tournament, an annual preseason tournament for MSCHA teams. The Tigers made it all the way to the championship game, where they lost to St. Louis University High School.

“After the Top Hat tournament, we knew what we were for sure capable of,” Griffin said. “We could play with anybody. The first time we played CBC (Christian Brothers College High School) we got beat pretty bad, but after that we did well.”

Not only did the Tigers make an impact as a team in the MSCHA and national tournaments, but Schaeffer and Griffin both had success as individuals. Schaeffer finished fourth overall in MSCHA points with 40 and was the leader in goals at the national tournament with 10. Griffin finished the MSCHA season with a .931 save percentage, which included 3 shutouts.

Griffin, a junior, will be back with the team next year and is expected to carry a heavy workload. He will be the first goalie in the history of the EHS hockey program to be a captain.

Thirteen seniors graduated from this year’s team. Griffin is among the four juniors and two sophomores who will be returning. Griffin said he is up to the challenge and doesn’t let the pressure get to him.

“We’re going to be really young this next year, but I think we have what it takes,” he said. “I think we have a good amount of skill again, hopefully be a little bit deeper this year and just get the guys working hard. I try not to put too much pressure on myself. It will be interesting.”

Schaeffer also has confidence in Griffin’s ability to lead the Tigers next year.

“He doesn’t feel much pressure in general; that’s more than half of it,” he joked.

As for Schaeffer, he has signed to play for the Boston Bandits of the U.S. Premier Hockey League, which provides elite players with exposure to top collegiate scouts.

“I think I’m a guy that has the skill for the next level,” said Schaeffer, the all-time leading scorer for EHS. “I think I have some God-given talent. I think if I work every day, play hockey every day, I think I can get a lot better. I think I will be a good fit for the next level.”

Both players are spending their off-season training on and off the ice. Schaeffer is also training individually with Tyler Elbrecht, a 2006 EHS graduate who went on to play professional hockey in the ECHL, formerly the East Coast Hockey League.

