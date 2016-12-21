Edwardsville hoops ready for holidays

The Edwardsville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are reversing roles for the holidays this season.

The Tiger boys’ squad will get to spend the night in their own beds after spending years on the road for holiday tournaments, while the EHS girls’ team is out of town for a tourney for the first time in a while.

Edwardsville’s boys will participate in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville, while the girls head to the Oswego East Holiday Classic in Chicagoland.

Last season the EHS boys played in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington for the second consecutive time, while the girls played in their own Edwardsville Holiday Tournament for the seventh straight year.

For Tiger boys’ head coach Mike Waldo, in his 30th season at the helm of the EHS program, he’s glad to be back in the Collinsville tournament, where he was his first 9 years as Edwardsville’s coach. The Tigers won the tournament championship under Waldo in 1992 and finished runner-up in 1990.

“Collinsville is a very, very competitive tournament and we haven’t been in it for over 20 years,” Waldo said. “It will be good to get to practice in our own gym and I think it will be good to be home for the holidays, but also get to play. It’s a good situation for our guys.”

For EHS girls’ coach Lori Blade, it was unfortunate the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament was nixed this season, but she’s excited to go back on the road and get different looks from Chicagoland teams.

“It’s a neat opportunity for us, but also exciting from the kids’ standpoint to get to see different teams and a little bit different style of play in the north,” Blade said. “We’re excited and looking forward to the four days up there together, and hopefully we’ll have a good experience and quality competition.

“It’s been fun hosting; you got four good games in two days so that was nice, but with all the cuts and everything that’s taking place that was one thing that came up, finding somewhere else instead of hosting our own. It is what it is, but again it opened up another opportunity for us to go up north and get to make that trip.”

The last time the EHS girls’ squad didn’t win a holiday tournament crown was in 2005 when they lost to Teutopolis, 44-32, in the Charleston Holiday Tournament. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 at Oswego East.

They open with Joliet Central at 7 p.m. Dec. 27. The tournament continues through Dec. 30.

Edwardsville, ranked No. 3 in the first AP Illinois state 4A poll, is the only state-ranked team in the tournament.

“To go up north against some of the Chicago schools is always good experience, so hopefully it’s toughening our schedule a little bit and it will prepare us for the postseason a little bit better,” Blade said. “Not knowing a lot about the teams that are in it, our mentality toward it is it will be a good four-day trip together and good competition and different teams. The north usually has a different style of play than the south, so to get four days against that will be a plus for us to see how we match up against some of the teams up there.”

The other teams in the tournament include Downers South, Oswego, Sycamore, East Aurora, Lemont, West Chicago, Oswego East, Jefferson, Queen of Peace, Plainfield Central, ACC, Thornwood, Harlem and Metea Valley.

Waldo’s bunch enters Collinsville as the No. 1 seed. EHS opens with McCluer North at 1 p.m. Dec. 28.

The top four teams are seeded at the Prairie Farms Tourney, so the Tigers are followed by No. 2 Althoff, No. 3 East St. Louis and No. 4 Springfield Southeast.

The other teams in the rugged tournament include Belleville East, Lincoln, Quincy, Decatur MacArthur, Decatur Eisenhower, Oakville, Urbana, Riverview Gardens, Collinsville, Granite City and Hazelwood East.

Edwardsville (No. 5), Althoff (No. 8) and East St. Louis (No. 9) were all ranked in the first Class 4A AP state poll, while Belleville East and Quincy received votes in 4A and Southeast received votes in 3A.

The Tigers are looking for their first holiday tournament crown since winning in Carbondale in 2013.

With four other Southwestern Conference teams and Althoff and Quincy in the fray in Collinsville, EHS will have a lot of familiarity with its opponents. They are opponents they could also see again come the regional round of the playoffs depending how the seedings play out.

“It just depends on how the bracket falls,” Waldo said. “There are a lot of non-Southwestern Conference teams in it too, so we’ll just see how that plays out.”

Also, the Metro East Lutheran Knights boys’ basketball team will be mixing it up at the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament on Dec. 26-29, while the Father McGivney boys will be at the Vandalia Tourney on those same days. The Edwardsville wrestling team will compete in the rugged Dvorak Tournament at Harlem High School this Thursday and Friday, too.

Let’s wish all our local teams good luck and hope they can bring home some holiday hardware.

