Edwardsville Wrestler of the Year — Luke Odom

Luke Odom’s high school wrestling career at Edwardsville High School is off to a flying start.

The freshman finished with 43 wins, placed third in the Class 3A state tournament and won regional and sectional titles in the 106-pound division. He also helped the Tigers capture Southwestern Conference and Class 3A Granite City Regional championships.

“It was fun,” Odom said. “It’s a big adjustment from middle school, definitely. I think it made me better overall. I’m excited for the next three years of my high school career.”

The outstanding freshman season earned Odom this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Wrestler of the Year.

Odom was coming off a strong wrestling career at Lincoln Middle School. He won three Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state titles and lost only one match. He lost his only match to Noah Surtin, who is a sophomore at EHS and placed fifth at 113 at state this year.

“We wrestled each other so many times that year, like five times,” Odom said. “It makes me better all of the time. We make each other better and push each other better to do the best we can be.”

Odom said he had high hopes for himself when he joined the EHS wrestling squad this winter.

“My expectation was to win a state title,” he said. “I didn’t do that obviously, but I’m just going to continue to get better and try for it the next three years.”

Odom defeated Mundelin’s Dane Durlacher 9-1 in the 106 third-place match at the Class 3A state tournament at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign. The day before, he lost to Montini’s Dylan Ragusin 10-3 in the semifinals.

“I was taking my stress and disappointment out (from the semifinal loss) on that match to wrestle and I competed well,” said Odom, who became the first EHS wrestler to place at state at 106.

Odom advanced to state by winning a sectional title at Normal Community High on Feb. 11. He won a regional championship at Granite City the week before.

Odom also helped the Tigers finish 23-4, win a Southwestern Conference title at 7-0 and capture their sixth straight regional title.

“It was a lot of fun,” the freshman said. “We had a lot of success this year.”

Odom credits Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner for his successful season.

“He’s a good coach,” he said. “He helped me through everything, whether it’s making weight, helping me with a technique or pushing me in the practice room so I can reach my goals.”

Odom has been wrestling since he was 5. He’s also a member of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club.

“It’s very humbling,” said Odom, who placed first in the Cadet 120-pound division at the Illinois Greco-Roman State Championships on April 29 in New Lenox. “It teaches you not only about wrestling in the sport, but life in general. If you get knocked down, you have to pick yourself back up and keep going.”

