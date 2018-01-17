EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Jan. 17-31

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
Edwardsville wrestling vs. Belleville East, 6pm
Edwardsville girls basketball at St. Joseph’s Academy, 7pm
Metro East Lutheran girls basketball vs. EA-WR, 7:30pm
THURSDAY, JAN. 18
Edwardsville boys basketball vs. Thornton Fractional North at Salem Invitational Tournament, 8pm
Edwardsville boys swimming vs. O’Fallon, 5:30pm
Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at DeSmet at Queeny Rec Complex, 6:30pm
Father McGivney girls basketball vs. Sandoval, 7:30pm
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA
FRIDAY, JAN. 19
Edwardsville wrestling at Hickman Tournament in Columbia, Mo., TBA
Edwardsville boys basketball at Salem Invitational Tournament, TBA
Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Valmeyer, 7:30pm
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, JAN. 20
Edwardsville boys swimming vs. Glenwood, noon
Edwardsville boys basketball at Salem Invitational Tournament, TBA
Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at Vianney at Affton Ice Rink, 6:45pm
Edwardsville wrestling at Hickman Tournament in Columbia, Mo., TBA
Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at Mount Vernon Sectional at NuBowl Lanes, 9am (IF ADVANCES)
Father McGivney girls basketball vs. Marquette Catholic at Carrollton Tournament, 2pm
Metro East Lutheran girls basketball vs. Jersey at Carrollton Tournament, 6:30pm
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA
MONDAY, JAN. 22
Father McGivney girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
TUESDAY, JAN. 23
Edwardsville girls basketball at Belleville East, 7:30pm
Edwardsville girls bowling at Belleville East at Bel-Air Bowl, 3:30pm
Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Freeburg, 7:30pm
Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Roxana, 7:30pm
Metro East Lutheran bowling at Roxana at Airport Bowl, 3:30pm
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24
Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
THURSDAY, JAN. 25
Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Belleville West, 7:30pm
Edwardsville Mid-States hockey vs. CBC at East Alton Ice Arena, 8:30pm
Father McGivney girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
FRIDAY, JAN. 26
Edwardsville boys basketball at Belleville West, 7:30pm
Edwardsville wrestling vs. East St. Louis, Glenwood and Normal West at Glenwood High, 5pm
Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl, 9am (IF ADVANCES)
Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Bunker Hill, 7:30pm
Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, JAN. 27
Edwardsville boys swimming at Springfield at Eisenhower Pool, noon
Edwardsville wrestling at Richwoods Duals in Peoria, TBA
Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl, 9am (IF ADVANCES)
Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 2:30pm
MONDAY, JAN. 29
Father McGivney girls basketball vs. First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon, 7:30pm
TUESDAY, JAN. 30
Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Granite City, 7:30pm
Father McGivney boys basketball at Nokomis, 7:30pm
Metro East Lutheran girls bowling at EA-WR at Airport Bowl, 3:30pm
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31
Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Westminster, 7:30pm
