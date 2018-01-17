EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Jan. 17-31

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

Edwardsville wrestling vs. Belleville East, 6pm

Edwardsville girls basketball at St. Joseph’s Academy, 7pm

Metro East Lutheran girls basketball vs. EA-WR, 7:30pm

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

Edwardsville boys basketball vs. Thornton Fractional North at Salem Invitational Tournament, 8pm

Edwardsville boys swimming vs. O’Fallon, 5:30pm

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at DeSmet at Queeny Rec Complex, 6:30pm

Father McGivney girls basketball vs. Sandoval, 7:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

Edwardsville wrestling at Hickman Tournament in Columbia, Mo., TBA

Edwardsville boys basketball at Salem Invitational Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Valmeyer, 7:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Edwardsville boys swimming vs. Glenwood, noon

Edwardsville boys basketball at Salem Invitational Tournament, TBA

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at Vianney at Affton Ice Rink, 6:45pm

Edwardsville wrestling at Hickman Tournament in Columbia, Mo., TBA

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at Mount Vernon Sectional at NuBowl Lanes, 9am (IF ADVANCES)

Father McGivney girls basketball vs. Marquette Catholic at Carrollton Tournament, 2pm

Metro East Lutheran girls basketball vs. Jersey at Carrollton Tournament, 6:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Litchfield Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, JAN. 22

Father McGivney girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

Edwardsville girls basketball at Belleville East, 7:30pm

Edwardsville girls bowling at Belleville East at Bel-Air Bowl, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Freeburg, 7:30pm

Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Roxana, 7:30pm

Metro East Lutheran bowling at Roxana at Airport Bowl, 3:30pm

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Belleville West, 7:30pm

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey vs. CBC at East Alton Ice Arena, 8:30pm

Father McGivney girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

Edwardsville boys basketball at Belleville West, 7:30pm

Edwardsville wrestling vs. East St. Louis, Glenwood and Normal West at Glenwood High, 5pm

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl, 9am (IF ADVANCES)

Father McGivney boys basketball vs. Bunker Hill, 7:30pm

Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

Edwardsville boys swimming at Springfield at Eisenhower Pool, noon

Edwardsville wrestling at Richwoods Duals in Peoria, TBA

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys bowling at IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl, 9am (IF ADVANCES)

Father McGivney, Metro East Lutheran girls basketball at Carrollton Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 2:30pm

MONDAY, JAN. 29

Father McGivney girls basketball vs. First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon, 7:30pm

TUESDAY, JAN. 30

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Granite City, 7:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at Nokomis, 7:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls bowling at EA-WR at Airport Bowl, 3:30pm

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31

Metro East Lutheran boys basketball at Westminster, 7:30pm

