Edwardsville Softball Player of the Year

Sarah Hangsleben didn’t have a hard time deciding on what she wanted to do when she was a freshman at Edwardsville High School four years ago.

“When I came to high school, I just wanted to play softball,” she said.

It turned out to be a good decision for Hangsleben. During her four years with the EHS softball team, she helped the Tigers win 122 games and capture 4 Southwestern Conference championships, 3 regional titles and 2 sectional crowns.

“They’re definitely great people,” Hangsleben said. “I’ve made stronger friendships with them. The team itself was like one big family.”

Hangsleben finished her high school career this spring on a high note, hitting. 438 with 7 home runs and 48 RBIs, earning first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors and helping the Tigers win 29 games and a conference championship. She was also named Class 4A first team all-state by the Illinois Coaches Association.

The strong senior season earned Hangsleben this year’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Softball Player of the Year award.

Hangsleben’s high school career ended on May 26, when Edwardsville lost to Belleville West 6-5 in eight innings in the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional championship game. The Tigers were a strike away from winning the regional title before Belleville West came back with three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to pick up the win.

“That game was so back and forth,” Hangsleben said. “It was probably one of our better games. It just didn’t happen to go our way.”

Hangsleben, a center fielder, robbed a home run from Belleville West’s Kiri Evans in the top of the fifth.

“That was pretty awesome,” said Hangsleben, who went 2 for 4 with a home run in that contest. “I have only seen that done on TV. To actually have the opportunity, it was pretty special.”

Hangsleben helped the Tigers finish with their 15th straight winning season. She said the program will continue to be successful in the future.

“We always have a good group of girls and we’re always hard workers,” the senior said. “When the seniors leave, they do a really good job filling in.”

A year ago, Hangsleben hit .455, drove in 48 runs and tied the single-season home run mark with 11. She earned all-conference honors and joined teammates Rachel Anderson and Hayli Green on the all-state team.

This year, Hangsleben was 1 of 4 Edwardsville players who hit over .400. At one point in the season, she had a 16-game hitting streak.

“It (this year) was definitely an adjustment because I was filling in Rachel’s spot and I was working in every game,” Hangsleben said. “I think I made some good improvements.”

Hangsleben was one of 6 seniors on this year’s Edwardsville squad.

“It’s definitely crazy to think that my 4 years here are up and I’m definitely going to miss the team a lot next year, but I’m excited to move on to other things,” she said.

Next year, Hangsleben will continue her softball career 857 miles away at Villanova University. She will join a Big East softball program that finished with its second straight winning season this spring.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity, so I’m hoping to make the best of it,” Hangsleben said.

Hangsleben signed a letter of intent to play for Villanova in August.

“They saw me out when I was playing in Colorado for my select team,” she said. “We just scheduled a visit and I went on campus and I just loved it there.”

Softball is the only sport Hangsleben plays. She began playing the sport when she was in elementary school. She has been playing select softball for 9 years.

“I like the competitiveness and it’s a team sport,” Hangsleben said.

