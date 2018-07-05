Edwardsville Softball Player of the Year

Anna Burke was a hitting machine for the Edwardsville softball team this spring.

The Edwardsville senior shortstop enjoyed her best season at the plate in ‘18, hitting .533 with a home run and 26 RBIs. She also became the first Tiger since Rachel Anderson in ‘16 to hit over .500.

The strong efforts helped the Tigers turn in another outstanding season. Edwardsville finished 22-4 and captured Southwestern Conference and regional championships.

“The season went really well,” Burke said. “The beginning went kind of slow because of all of the rain and all of the cancellations. It seemed like we were never going to play, but we eventually got there. Coach (Lori) Blade and coach (Caty) Ponce worked hard to get in the games that they could and we ended up playing hard in the games that we got in. It was a slow start in the beginning, but we gutted it out at the end.”

Burke wrapped up an outstanding four-year career at EHS, hitting .432 with five home runs and 90 RBIs during that time while earning three all-Southwestern Conference awards. She was named first-team all-SWC infielder this spring.

“I loved it,” Burke said. “I loved playing for coach Blade and getting to know coach Ponce as much as I did. I probably wouldn’t want to play anywhere else. I always loved EHS.”

The senior credits Saint Louis University assistant coach Will Bradley for her strong offensive season this spring.

“I worked a ton during the offseason with him just to get better and better with everything,” she said.

Burke ended her senior season with a 14-game hitting streak. She blossomed in May, hitting .648 (24 for 37) with 15 RBIs.

“Everyone always says hitting is contagious, and somehow it is,” Burke said. “Once you start, you can’t stop. Of course, it’s always the help of my teammates. I couldn’t hit as well if it weren’t for them being there to hit along beside me.”

Burke helped Blade pick up her 700th career coaching victory by smacking a game-winning RBI double in a 3-2 win over Highland on May 14.

“I’m very happy that I got to do that,” Burke said. “It was timely hitting, and it just happened to come on to me.”

Burke’s high school softball career ended after the Tigers lost to Rock Island 4-3 in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional finals on June 1. Rock Island went on to win the state title.

“It was pretty sad with how hard our pitchers worked and how hard we worked, but it was timely hitting that came along to Rock Island,” said Burke, one of nine seniors on the team. “They got the hits when they needed it. Congrats to them for everything they’ve done.”

Burke plans to play softball at Missouri S&T — an NCAA Division II school in Rolla — next year.

“At first, I didn’t want to play softball,” she said. “But I met the coach and I really liked her and I liked the aspect of the team and I thought maybe I should start playing softball. I got the scholarship from her and got into the school. I’m just really excited to go play.”

Burke will continue a softball career that started when she was 8 years old. Before joining the EHS program, she played three years under Blade on the Lincoln Middle School softball squad. She helped the Wildcats place third at state twice.

“It (softball) brings me so much joy, especially hitting,” Burke said. “I love to hit. I always want to have one more at-bat and one more swing. It makes me happy.”

