EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Sept. 6-19

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Edwardsville boys soccer at Gibault, 5pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball at St. Joseph Academy, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys golf at Belleville West (The Orchards), 3pm

Edwardsville girls golf at Alton (Rolling Hills), 3:30pm

Edwardsville cross country vs. Tiger Fall Classic (SIUE), 4pm

Edwardsville girls swimming at O’Fallon Relay Invite, 5pm

MELHS girls volleyball at Granite City, 6pm

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

MELHS boys soccer vs. Freeburg, 5pm

MELHS girls tennis vs. Marquette, 4pm

MELHS boys golf at Civic Memorial/East Alton-Wood River (Belk Park), 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at Jersey, 6pm

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Edwardsville football at East St. Louis, 7pm

Edwardsville boys soccer at Morton Invite, 5pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Crossroads Classic, 5pm

Edwardsville boys golf at Craig Dixon Invite (Meadowview), 1pm

Edwardsville girls golf at O’Fallon (Tamarack Country Club), 1pm

Edwardsville field hockey at Lafayette, 4:15pm

MELHS football at Polo, 7pm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Edwardsville boys soccer at Morton Invite, 10am

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Crossroads Classic, TBA

Edwardsville girls tennis at Columbia Duals, 10am

Edwardsville boys golf at Craig Dixon Invite (Meadowview), 8am

Edwardsville girls golf at Alton Invite (Rolling Hills), 3:30pm

Edwardsville, MELHS cross country at First to the Finish Invite (Detweiler Park), 9am

MELHS boys soccer vs. Civic Memorial, 10am

MELHS girls tennis at Herrin Invite, TBA

MELHS girls volleyball at Mascoutah Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney cross country at Belleville West, 9am

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Edwardsville girls volleyball vs. Triad, 5pm

MELHS boys soccer vs. Carlyle, 5pm

MELHS girls tennis at Roxana, 4pm

MELHS boys golf at Marissa/Okawville (White Oak), 4pm

MELHS girls volleyball vs. Lovejoy, 7pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball at Hillsboro, 6pm

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Edwardsville boys soccer at Collinsville, 5pm

Edwardsville girls tennis vs. Belleville West, 3:30pm

Edwardsville boys golf at Belleville East/Collinsville (Clinton Hills), 3:30pm

Edwardsville girls golf at Althoff/Mater Dei/Freeburg (Stonewolf), 3:30pm

Edwardsville field hockey at John Burroughs, 4:15pm

MELHS boys soccer vs. East Alton-Wood River, 5pm

MELHS girls tennis vs. Greenville, 4pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at Freeburg, 5pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball vs. Wesclin, 6pm

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Edwardsville girls golf vs. Triad/Sacred Heart Griffin/Marquette (Oak Brook), 4pm

MELHS boys golf at Roxana/Civic Memorial/Staunton (Belk Park), 3:30pm

MELHS girls volleyball at Gibault, 7pm

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Edwardsville girls volleyball vs. Granite City, 4:30pm

Edwardsville girls tennis vs. Belleville East, 3:30pm

Edwardsville boys golf at Alton/Granite City (Belk Park), 3:30pm

Edwardsville field hockey at Parkway West, 4:15pm

MELHS girls tennis at Civic Memorial, 4pm

MELHS boys golf at Roxana/Highland/Mater Dei (Belk Park), 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at Breese Central, 4:30pm

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Edwardsville football vs. Granite City, 7pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Highland Park, 3pm

MELHS football vs. Central Home School, 7pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at Mascoutah, 4:15pm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Edwardsville boys soccer vs. Normal Community West (at SIUE), 1:30pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Lyons Township, 8:30am

Edwardsville boys golf at Pekin Dragon Invite (Lick Creek), 8:30am

Edwardsville at Missouri-Illinois Challenge (The Landings at Spirit), 1pm

Edwardsville, MELHS, Father McGivney cross country at Edwardsville Invite (SIUE), 9am

Edwardsville girls swimming at Normal Community Invite, 12:30pm

MELHS boys soccer vs. Gillespie, 11am

MELHS girls volleyball at Belleville East Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney girls volleyball at McCluer North Tournament, 9am

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Edwardsville boys soccer at DeSmet, 4pm

Edwardsville girls golf at O’Fallon (Tamarack Country Club), 3:45pm

Edwardsville field hockey vs. Parkway South, 4:15pm

MELHS boys soccer at East Alton-Wood River, 4:30pm

MELHS girls volleyball vs. Litchfield, 7pm

Father McGivney at Civic Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Althoff, 5pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Collinsville, 3:30pm

Edwardsville girls tennis vs. Waterloo, 4pm

Edwardsville girls golf at Granite City (The Legacy), 3:30pm

MELHS boys soccer vs. Wesclin, 5pm

MELHS girls tennis vs. Mascoutah, 4pm

MELHS boys golf vs. Christ Our Rock/Gibault (Oak Brook), 4pm

MELHS girls volleyball at Southwestern, 7pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball vs. Barat Academy, 6pm

