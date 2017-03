EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: March 15 to April 4

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Edwardsville girls’ soccer at Metro Girls Cup, TBA

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Metro East Lutheran softball at Arkansas Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney girls’ soccer at Carlinville Spring Cup Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Edwardsville baseball vs. Plainfield South, 7 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ tennis at New Trier, 6 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ track at Belleville West Maroon Indoor Open, 3 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball at Arkansas Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Mascoutah, 4:15 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer at Carlinville Spring Cup Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Edwardsville baseball vs. Joliet Catholic, 11 a.m.

Edwardsville boys’ tennis at Stevenson, noon

Edwardsville girls’ track at Urbana Indoor Invite, 9 a.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer at Metro Girls Cup, TBA

Metro East Lutheran softball at Arkansas Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Calhoun (DH), 11 a.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer at Carlinville Spring Cup Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Edwardsville softball at Gillespie, 4:15 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Dupo, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer vs. Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer at Mater Dei, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Edwardsville baseball vs. Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ tennis vs. Alton, 3:30 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ track at Belleville West, 4 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Roxana, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer vs. Jersey, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. EA-WR, 4:30 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Mascoutah, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Edwardsville boys’ track vs. O’Fallon, Granite City and Alton, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Edwardsville baseball vs. DeSmet, 4:15 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball vs. Althoff, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Edwardsville softball at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball at Joliet West Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Bunker Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Freeburg, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball at Joliet West Tournament, TBA

Edwardsville track at Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville High, 10 a.m.

Edwardsville track at Illinois Prep Top Times Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Edwardsville softball vs. Mater Dei, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Edwardsville baseball vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ track vs. Collinsville and Alton, 4 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer vs. Cor Jesu, 5:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball at Gillespie, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball vs. Mehlville, 6 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Gillespie, 4:15 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Trinity Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Edwardsville baseball at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball vs. Belleville East, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ track vs. Belleville West, Granite City at Belleville West, 4 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer at Belleville West, 5 p.m.

Edwardsville softball vs. Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran track vs. Litchfield, Marquette Catholic, Gillespie, Vandalia at Litchfield, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball at Carlinville, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at Breese Central, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Red Bud, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Edwardsville baseball at East St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville softball at East St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball at O’Fallon, 6 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball vs. Cape Girardeau Catholic, 6 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Hillsboro, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Edwardsville girls’ soccer vs. Neuqua Valley at Parkway South, 5:45 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ tennis at Tiger Invitational, 1 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ track at O’Fallon Relays, 4 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ track at Lady Maroon Invite, 3 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Brussels, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Brussels, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball at East St. Louis, 5:30 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Murphysboro, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Edwardsville baseball vs. Parkway South, 11 a.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer vs. Fort Summit Southside at Parkway South, 11:30 a.m.

Edwardsville boys’ tennis at Tiger Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys’ volleyball at Vianney Invite, 8 a.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Greenville (DH), 10 a.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball at Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Althoff, 4 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer vs. Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Edwardsville baseball at Alton, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville softball vs. Alton, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville girls’ soccer vs. Belleville East, 6 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ track at O’Fallon Duals, 4 p.m.

Edwardsville boys’ volleyball at Granite City, 6 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Roxana, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran softball at Christ Our Rock, 4:15 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at EA-WR, 4:30 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran track vs. Staunton/Southwestern/Roxana/Hillsboro at Hillsboro, 4 p.m.

Father McGivney girls’ soccer vs. Roxana, 6 p.m.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter