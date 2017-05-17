EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: May 17 to June 5

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Edwardsville softball vs. Jersey, 4:15pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Valmeyer at Class 1A Lebanon Regional semifinals, 4:30pm

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Edwardsville softball at Alton, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys track at Class 3A Moline Sectional, 2pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Althoff, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys track at Class 1A Carlinville Sectional, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Marissa at Class 1A Marissa Regional semifinals, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls track at Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA

Edwardsville girls track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Edwardsville baseball vs. Triad, 6pm

Edwardsville softball at Waterloo, 4:15pm

Edwardsville boys tennis at Class AA O’Fallon Sectional tournament, TBA

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A Belleville West Regional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville girls track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA

Metro East Lutheran girls track at Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Edwardsville baseball at Springfield, 11am

Edwardsville softball at Marquette Catholic, 10am

Edwardsville boys tennis at Class AA O’Fallon Sectional tournament, TBA

Edwardsville girls track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Class 1A Marissa Regional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A Lebanon Regional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran girls track at Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

MONDAY, MAY 22

Edwardsville baseball at Waterloo, 6pm

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Edwardsville softball vs. Collinsville or Granite City at Class 4A O’Fallon Regional semifinals, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball vs. Granite City or Alton at Granite City Regional semifinals, 5:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Belleville West at Granite City Regional semifinals, 6:30pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional semifinals, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A Marissa Sectional semifinals, 4:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Edwardsville baseball vs. Alton in Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals, 6:15pm

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Granite City Regional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Class 1A Greenville College Sectional semifinals, 4:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Edwardsville boys tennis at Class AA state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran boys track at Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Edwardsville softball at Class 4A O’Fallon Regional championship game, 4pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville boys track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville boys tennis at Class AA state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Edwardsville Sectional semifinals, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran boys track at Class 1A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Edwardsville baseball at Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship game, 10am (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville boys track at Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville boys tennis at Class AA state tournament in suburban Chicago, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Class 1A Greenville College Sectional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A Marissa Sectional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran boys track at Class 1A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

MONDAY, MAY 29

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Class 1A Lincoln Land Community College Super-Sectional, 4pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Edwardsville softball at Class 4A Normal West Sectional semifinals, 4:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A Normal Community Super-Sectional, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Edwardsville Sectional championship match, 6pm (IF ADVANCES)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Edwardsville baseball at Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinals, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A state tournament semifinals at North Central College in Naperville, 5pm (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A state tournament semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, 12:30pm (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High, 11 am (IF ADVANCES)

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Edwardsville baseball at Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional championship game, 11am

Edwardsville softball at Class 4A Normal West Sectional championship game, 11am (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville girls soccer at Class 3A state tournament at North Central College in Naperville, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Metro East Lutheran softball at Class 1A state tournament semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High, TBA (IF ADVANCES)

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Edwardsville baseball at University of Illinois Super-Sectional, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball at Illinois State University Super-Sectional, 4:30pm