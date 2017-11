EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 15 to Dec. 5

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey at Highland, East Alton Ice Arena, 7:15pm

MELHS girls basketball at Columbia Invite, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Dupo Cat Classic, TBA

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Edwardsville boys bowling vs. Collinsville, Edison’s, 3:30pm

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey vs. DeSmet, East Alton Ice Arena, 8:30pm

MELHS girls basketball at Columbia Invite, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Dupo Cat Classic, TBA

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at Chaminade, Queeny Rec Complex, 8:15pm

Edwardsville girls swimming at swimming and diving state meet, New Trier High School, 9am and 3pm MELHS girls basketball at Columbia Invite, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Dupo Cat Classic, TBA

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Edwardsville football vs. Loyola Academy in Class 8A State Semifinals, 2pm

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Chatham Glenwood at O’Fallon Tournament, 11:30am

Edwardsville girls swimming at swimming and diving state meet, New Trier High School, 11am

MELHS girls basketball at Columbia Invite, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Dupo Cat Classic, TBA

MONDAY, NOV. 20

Edwardsville Mid-State hockey at Kirkwood, Queeny Rec Complex, 6:30pm

MELHS boys basketball vs. Christ Our Rock at Turkey Tip-Off Classic, 8:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at Mulberry Grove Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Edwardsville boys basketball at DeSmet, 7:30pm

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Metro at O’Fallon Tournament, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys bowling at Belleville West, Bel-Air Bowl, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at Mulberry Grove Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Freeburg, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Hazelwood Central at O’Fallon Tournament, 11:30am

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. McCluer North at O’Fallon Tournament, 6pm

MELHS boys basketball at Turkey Tip-Off Classic, TBA

Father McGivney boys basketball at Mulberry Grove Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

MELHS boys basketball at Turkey Tip-Off Classic, TBA

Father McGivney boys basketball at Mulberry Grove Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Edwardsville wrestling at O’Fallon Duals, 11am

Edwardsville girls bowling at Triad Invite, Camelot Bowl, 8:30am

MELHS boys basketball at Turkey Tip-Off Classic, TBA

Father McGivney boys basketball at Mulberry Grove Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Edwardsville bowling at Belleville West, Bel-Air Bowl, 3:30pm

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey at Oakville, South County, 7pm

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey vs. O’Fallon, McKendree Metro Rec Plex, 7:30pm

MELHS girls basketball vs. Roxana, 7:30pm

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Edwardsville boys basketball vs. Soldan, 7:30pm

Edwardsville bowling vs. Granite City, Edison’s, 3:30pm

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey vs. Alton, East Alton Ice Arena, 7:15pm

Father McGivney girls basketball vs. Dupo, 7:30pm

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey at Triad, East Alton Ice Arena, 9:45pm

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Edwardsville girls basketball at Collinsville, 7:30pm

Edwardsville wrestling vs. Collinsville, 7pm

Edwardsville Mid-States hockey vs. Vianney, East Alton Ice Arena, 8:30pm

MELHS boys basketball vs. Lutheran North, 7:30pm

MELHS bowling at Marquette, 3:45pm

Father McGivney girls basketball at Ramsey, 7:30pm

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Edwardsville wrestling at Fox Tournament, 5pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at Marissa, 7:30pm

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

Edwardsville boys basketball vs. Belleville West, SWC Tournament at SIUE, 6:30pm

Edwardsville wrestling at Fox Tournament, 9am

MONDAY, DEC. 4

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey vs. Belleville, East Alton Ice Arena, 8:45pm

MELHS girls basketball vs. Nokomis, 7:30pm

MELHS bowling at Civic Memorial, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at North Greene Classic, TBA

Father McGivney girls basketball at Vandalia, 7:30pm

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Edwardsville boys basketball at Belleville East, 7:30pm

Edwardsville girls basketball vs. Belleville East, 7:30pm

Edwardsville bowling at O’Fallon, St. Clair Bowl, 3:30pm

Edwardsville MVCHA hockey at Granite City, Granite City Ice Rink, 6:50pm

MELHS boys basketball at Marquette, 7:30pm

Father McGivney boys basketball at North Greene Classic, TBA