EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: Sept. 20 to Oct. 3

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Edwardsville field hockey at Marquette (Mo.), 4:15pm

Edwardsville boys golf vs. O’Fallon and Triad at Oak Brook Golf Course, 3:30pm

Edwardsville girls golf at Belleville West at the Orchards Golf Course, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at EA-WR, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys golf vs. Valmeyer at Oak Brook Golf Club, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball at Civic Memorial, 6:30pm

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Edwardsville girls tennis at Granite City, 3:30pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball at East St. Louis, 6pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball vs. EA-WR, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys soccer at North Mac, 5pm

Metro East Lutheran girls tennis at Waterloo, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball at Bunker Hill, 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Edwardsville football at Alton, 7pm

Edwardsville field hockey vs. Cor Jesu, 4:15pm

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran boys golf at Dick Gerber Invitational at Oak Brook Golf Course, 1pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Southern Illinois Duals at EHS Tennis Center, 1pm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Edwardsville girls golf at Lady Dragon Classic at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin, 8:30am

Edwardsville boys soccer at Normal Community, 11am

Edwardsville girls swimming at Edwardsville Invitational at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, noon

Edwardsville girls tennis at Southern Illinois Duals at EHS Tennis Center, 9am

Father McGivney cross country at Freeburg Invitational, 9am

Father McGivney boys soccer vs. Murphysboro, 11am

Metro East Lutheran cross country at Freeburg Invitational, 9am

Metro East Lutheran football vs. Crossroads, 2pm

Metro East Lutheran boys soccer at Gibault, 12:30pm

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

Edwardsville cross country at Jersey Invitational at Principia College, 4:30pm

Edwardsville field hockey vs. Villa Duchesne, 4:15pm

Metro East Lutheran boys soccer at Litchfield, 4:30pm

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Edwardsville boys golf at Southwestern Conference Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course, 9am

Edwardsville girls golf at Southwestern Conference Tournament at the Orchards Golf Course, 8:30am

Edwardsville boys soccer at Alton, 6:30pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at O’Fallon, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys soccer vs. Marquette Catholic, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys golf vs. Triad at Oak Brook Golf Club, 3:30pm

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

Edwardsville field hockey vs. Nerinx Hall, 4:15pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball at Cor Jesu, 6pm

Father McGivney cross country at Triad Invitational, 4pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball at Dupo, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys soccer at Valmeyer, 5:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls tennis vs. Civic Memorial, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball vs. Marquette Catholic, 7pm

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Edwardsville girls golf at Gary Bair Invitational at Oak Brook Golf Course, 1pm

Edwardsville boys soccer at Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park, 6:30pm

Edwardsville girls swimming vs. O’Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, 5:45pm

Edwardsville girls volleyball vs. Collinsville, 6pm

Father McGivney boys soccer at Metro East Lutheran, 5pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball vs. Gillespie, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran cross country at Chester Invitational, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran boys golf at Marissa and Red Bud at White Oak Golf Course, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball at EA-WR, 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Edwardsville football vs. O’Fallon, 7pm

Edwardsville boys golf at University City at Weibring Golf Club, 1pm

Edwardsville girls tennis at Lockport Invitational, 3:30pm

Father McGivney boys soccer vs. Roxana, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran football vs. Blue Ridge, 7pm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Edwardsville, Father McGivney cross country at Peoria High Invitational at Illinois Central College, 9:30am

Edwardsville boys golf at Arnie’s Cup at The Den at Fox Creek, 11am

Edwardsville boys soccer vs. St. Mary’s (Mo.), 10am

Edwardsville girls tennis at Lockport Invitational, 8am

Metro East Lutheran boys golf at Prairie State Conference Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course, 9am

Metro East Lutheran boys soccer vs. Lincolnwood, 10am

MONDAY, OCT. 2

Father McGivney boys soccer at Valmeyer, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls tennis vs. East St. Louis, 4pm

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Father McGivney cross country at Madison County Invitational at Alhambra City Park, 4pm

Edwardsville field hockey vs. Eureka at Public School Tournament, TBA

Edwardsville boys golf at Class 3A Belleville East Regional at Clinton Hills Golf Course, 9am

Edwardsville girls volleyball at O’Fallon, 6pm

Father McGivney boys soccer vs. Althoff, 4:30pm

Father McGivney girls volleyball vs. Bunker Hill, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys golf at Class 1A Okawville Regional at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 10am

Metro East Lutheran girls tennis vs. Hillsboro, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball at Collinsville, 6pm

