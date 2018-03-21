EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS SCHEDULE: March 21 to April 3

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Edwardsville girls soccer vs. Incarnate Word, 6:45pm

Edwardsville girls track vs. O’Fallon, Granite City and Alton at Granite City, 4pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Edwardsville baseball at DeSmet, 4:15pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Althoff, 5:30pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Collinsville, 6:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Civic Memorial, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Alton, 5:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer at Wesclin, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:30pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Edwardsville boys track at Southwestern Illinois Relays at Winston Brown Track, 3:30pm

Edwardsville girls track at Southwestern Illinois Relays at Winston Brown Track, 3:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Joliet West Tournament, 7pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Freeburg, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Bunker Hill, 4:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Edwardsville softball vs. Mater Dei, 10am

Edwardsville softball vs. Joliet West, noon

Edwardsville, Father McGivney girls track at Illinois Prep Top Times Invitational at Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan College, 12:30pm

Father McGivney boys track at Illinois Prep Top Times Invitational at Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan College, 12:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Joliet West Tournament, 9am

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer vs. DeSoto at Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex, 3pm

MONDAY, MARCH 26

Edwardsville baseball vs. Moline, 2pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Cor Jesu, 5:30pm

Father McGivney girls soccer vs. Trinity Catholic, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Gillespie, 4:15pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Mehlville, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer at Roxana, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Gillespie, 4:30pm

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Edwardsville baseball vs. Granite City, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball at Granite City, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Belleville East, 5:30pm

Edwardsville girls soccer vs. Belleville West, 6:30pm

Father McGivney boys track at Highland, 3:30pm

Father McGivney girls track at Highland, 3:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Red Bud, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer vs. Breese Central, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Carlinville, 4:30pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Edwardsville baseball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball at Collinsville, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon, 5:30pm

Father McGivney girls soccer at Hillsboro, 4:30pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

Edwardsville softball at Civic Memorial, 4:15pm

Edwardsville girls track at Belleville West Lady Maroon Invitational, 3pm

Edwardsville boys tennis at Edwardsville Spring Invitational, 1pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Edwardsville baseball at Parkway South, 11am

Edwardsville boys tennis at Edwardsville Spring Invitational, 8:30am

MONDAY, APRIL 2

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Althoff, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer at Staunton, 5pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Edwardsville baseball at East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys track vs. Belleville West, O’Fallon and Edwardsville, 4pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball vs. Granite City, 4:30pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Belleville East, 6:30pm

Father McGivney girls soccer at Roxana, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Roxana, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer vs. EA-WR, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Christ Our Rock Christian, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro, Southwestern and Roxana at Hillsboro, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran girls track vs. Staunton, Hillsboro, Southwestern and Roxana at Hillsboro, 4pm

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter