EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: May 2, 2018

April 18 question: Where did Edwardsville boys basketball coach Mike Waldo work as a head coach before coming to the Tigers?

Answer: He was the head coach for the Explorers from 1983-88 before coaching the Edwardsville Tigers the last 30 years. Dustin Battas will replace Waldo as EHS head coach next season.

Congratulations to John Rotter, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats.

This week's question: How many games in a row did the Edwardsville baseball team win consecutively from 1990-91, which still stands as the state record?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter