EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: April 19, 2017

April 5 question: Who is the Metro East Lutheran standout athlete who played volleyball and women's basketball at SIUE?

Answer: Brooke Smith was a standout at Metro East Lutheran in volleyball, girls basketball, softball and girls track and field. She went on to SIUE on a volleyball scholarship and then played one season as a walk-on for the Cougar women's basketball squad.

Congratulations to Mary Johannigmeier, who answered correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Where did Edwardsville High standout Chris Brant play collegiate golf?

