EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: April 20 to May 2, 2017

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Edwardsville girls track at Alton Invitational, 4pm

Edwardsville girls soccer vs Glenwood, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA

Father McGivney girls soccer at EA-WR, 430pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 1:30pm

Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 6:30pm

Edwardsville softball at Washington (Ill.) Tournament, TBA

Edwardsville boys tennis at MICDS Tournament of Champions, 9am

Edwardsville boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 2pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 10am

Edwardsville boys tennis at MICDS Tournament of Champions, TBA

Edwardsville boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 8:30am

Edwardsville boys track at Winston Brown Invitational at EHS, 10am

Edwardsville softball at Washington (Ill.) Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at St. Charles Lutheran Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Edwardsville baseball at Wesclin, 4:15pm

Edwardsville softball vs. Calhoun, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at Southwestern, 5pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Cahokia, 430pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Alton, 5:30pm

Father McGivney girls soccer at Hillsboro, 430pm

Metro East Lutheran track at Madison County small-school championship meet at Roxana, 3:30pm

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Edwardsville track at Madison County large-school championship meet at Granite City, 4pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at Granite City, 6:30pm

Edwardsville baseball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball vs. East St. Louis, 4:15pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Mulberry Grove, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer vs. Greenville, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Granite City, 5:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Mater Dei, 4:30pm

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Edwardsville boys tennis vs. Belleville East, 4pm

Edwardsville girls soccer at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Nokomis, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Duchesne, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Alton, 430pm

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Metro East Lutheran girls soccer at Marquette Catholic, 4:30pm

Edwardsville baseball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Edwardsville softball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Belleville East, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Edwardsville baseball at Civic Memorial, 7pm

Edwardsville boys tennis at Tiger Duals Tournament, 1pm

Edwardsville boys tennis at Pitchford Invitational, 3pm

Edwardsville boys track at Triad Invitational, 4pm

Edwardsville girls track at Collinsville Invitational, 4pm

Edwardsville softball vs. Civic Memorial, 4:15pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 5:15pm

Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Edwardsville boys tennis at Tiger Duals Tournament, 8:30 am

Edwardsville boys tennis at Pitchford Invitational, 8am

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 8am

Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, MAY 1

Edwardsville softball at Columbia, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran baseball at Breese Central, 4:30pm

Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at Civic Memorial, 4:15pm

Metro East Lutheran track and field at Prairie State Conference meet at Mount Olive, 3pm

Father McGivney girls soccer at Gillespie, 430pm

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Edwardsville baseball at Belleville West, 4:30pm

Edwardsville girls soccer vs. Alton, 5pm

Edwardsville softball vs. Belleville West, 4:30pm

Edwardsville boys volleyball at Gibault, 5pm

Metro East Lutheran vs. Carlinville, 6pm

Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon Christian, 6pm

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter