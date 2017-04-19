EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: April 20 to May 2, 2017

THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Edwardsville girls track at Alton Invitational, 4pm
Edwardsville girls soccer vs Glenwood, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA
Father McGivney girls soccer at EA-WR, 430pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 1:30pm
Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 6:30pm
Edwardsville softball at Washington (Ill.) Tournament, TBA
Edwardsville boys tennis at MICDS Tournament of Champions, 9am
Edwardsville boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 2pm
Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Edwardsville baseball at Dinger Wood Bat Classic in Mayfield, Ky., 10am
Edwardsville boys tennis at MICDS Tournament of Champions, TBA
Edwardsville boys tennis at Belleville East Tournament, 8:30am
Edwardsville boys track at Winston Brown Invitational at EHS, 10am
Edwardsville softball at Washington (Ill.) Tournament, TBA
Metro East Lutheran baseball at Lutheran North Tournament, TBA
Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at St. Charles Lutheran Tournament, TBA
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Edwardsville baseball at Wesclin, 4:15pm
Edwardsville softball vs. Calhoun, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at Southwestern, 5pm
Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Cahokia, 430pm
Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Alton, 5:30pm
Father McGivney girls soccer at Hillsboro, 430pm
Metro East Lutheran track at Madison County small-school championship meet at Roxana, 3:30pm
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Edwardsville track at Madison County large-school championship meet at Granite City, 4pm
Edwardsville girls soccer at Granite City, 6:30pm
Edwardsville baseball vs. East St. Louis, 4:30pm
Edwardsville softball vs. East St. Louis, 4:15pm
Edwardsville boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran baseball vs. Mulberry Grove, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran girls soccer vs. Greenville, 6pm
Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. Granite City, 5:30pm
Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Mater Dei, 4:30pm
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Edwardsville boys tennis vs. Belleville East, 4pm
Edwardsville girls soccer at St. Joseph’s Academy, 4pm
Metro East Lutheran baseball at Nokomis, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball at Duchesne, 6pm
Metro East Lutheran softball vs. Alton, 430pm
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Metro East Lutheran girls soccer at Marquette Catholic, 4:30pm
Edwardsville baseball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm
Edwardsville softball vs. Collinsville, 4:30pm
Edwardsville boys volleyball at Belleville East, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Edwardsville baseball at Civic Memorial, 7pm
Edwardsville boys tennis at Tiger Duals Tournament, 1pm
Edwardsville boys tennis at Pitchford Invitational, 3pm
Edwardsville boys track at Triad Invitational, 4pm
Edwardsville girls track at Collinsville Invitational, 4pm
Edwardsville softball vs. Civic Memorial, 4:15pm
Edwardsville boys volleyball at Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 5:15pm
Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Edwardsville boys tennis at Tiger Duals Tournament, 8:30 am
Edwardsville boys tennis at Pitchford Invitational, 8am
Edwardsville boys volleyball at Lincoln-Way East Tournament, 8am
Metro East Lutheran softball at Wisconsin Tournament, TBA
MONDAY, MAY 1
Edwardsville softball at Columbia, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran baseball at Breese Central, 4:30pm
Metro East Lutheran girls’ soccer at Civic Memorial, 4:15pm
Metro East Lutheran track and field at Prairie State Conference meet at Mount Olive, 3pm
Father McGivney girls soccer at Gillespie, 430pm
TUESDAY, MAY 2
Edwardsville baseball at Belleville West, 4:30pm
Edwardsville girls soccer vs. Alton, 5pm
Edwardsville softball vs. Belleville West, 4:30pm
Edwardsville boys volleyball at Gibault, 5pm
Metro East Lutheran vs. Carlinville, 6pm
Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball vs. O’Fallon Christian, 6pm
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter