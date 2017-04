March 15 question: How many times has the Edwardsville football program finished second in the IHSA state playoffs?

Answer: The program has finished second in the state two times. They were runner-up in Class 7A in 2001 and 2002 under former head coach Tim Dougherty.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered correctly.

This week's question: Who is the Metro East Lutheran standout athlete who played volleyball and women's basketball at SIUE?

