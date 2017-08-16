EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: August 16, 2017

Aug. 2 question: Max Byers won a state championship in swimming for the Tigers in 2013, becoming the second male swimmer to win state gold for EHS; who was the first?

Answer: Billy Stapleton is the only other Tiger swimmer to win a state championship. Stapleton won the 200-yard individual medley in 1981-82 and the 500-yard freestyle in 1982-83 while swimming for Edwardsville. Stapleton went on to compete on the 1988 U.S. Olympic team.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Which standout Edwardsville player was named the George W. Rulon Player of the Year during American Legion Post 199's national championship season in 1998?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter