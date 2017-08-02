EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: August 2, 2017

July 19 question: Who is the wrestling room inside the Jon Davis Wrestling Center named after?

Answer: The arena is named after longtime EHS wrestling coach Warren "Babe" Stahlhut, who can still be seen at nearly every Tiger sporting event.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Max Byers won a state championship in swimming for the Tigers in 2013, becoming the second male swimmer to win state gold for EHS; who was the first?

