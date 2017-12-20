EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: December 20, 2017

Dec. 6 question: Who is the Edwardsville High grad who played defensive back in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1980 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1981?

Answer: Edwardsville High grad Steve Carpenter went on to play four total games in the NFL as a defensive back, three with the New York Jets in 1980 and one with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1981. He played collegiately at Western Illinois University.

Congratulations to Mary Johannigmeier, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Where does 2014 EHS grad Kortney Dunbar play women's basketball in college?

