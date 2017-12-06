EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: December 6, 2017

Nov. 15 question: The Edwardsville wrestling program has had two wrestlers finish second in the state, Steve Hagestrom in 1974 at 167 pounds and what wrestler in 2012 at 195 pounds?

Answer: Blake Blair finished second at 195 pounds in 2012 and fifth in 2013 at the individual wrestling state tournament. He is the only EHS wrestler in program history to win multiple state medals.

Congratulations to D.J. Neese, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Who is the Edwardsville High grad who played defensive back in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1980 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 1981?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter