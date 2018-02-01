EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: February 1, 2018

Jan. 17 question: Who is the Edwardsville girls track and field standout who won consecutive state titles in the 300-meter hurdles in 1989 and 1990?

Answer: As a member of the Edwardsville girls track and field squad, Christina Perozzi won consecutive state titles in the 300-meter hurdles in 1989 and 1990. Perozzi earned five medals at state altogether during her career with the Tigers.

Congratulations to Don Halling, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Where did Edwardsville standout football player Bob Hoskins play collegiately?

