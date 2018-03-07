EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: March 7, 2018

Feb. 14 question: What former Edwardsville standout played for the St. Louis Cardinals in the game when Mark McGwire hit his 70th home run of the season on Sept. 27, 1998?

Answer: Mark Little was in the lineup when McGwire hit No. 70. Little played in seven games for the Cards that season and also played in the MLB with Colorado, the New York Mets and Arizona.

Congratulations to Mary Johannigmeier, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Where did 2014 Edwardsville grad Shawn Roundtree Jr. begin his collegiate men's basketball career?

