EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: April 4, 2018

March 21 question: Who is the longtime Edwardsville High boys golf coach who led the Tigers to second-place finishes at state in 1985 and 1988?

Answer: Dick Gerber was head coach for the Edwardsville boys golf program from 1969-97, leading the Tigers to second-place finishes at the Class AA state tournament in 1985 and 1988. EHS enjoyed six undefeated dual seasons under Gerber, too.

Congratulations to Mac McCormick, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Where did Edwardsville standout soccer player and 2001 grad Luke Kreamalmeyer play collegiately?

