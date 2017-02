Feb. 1 question: Edwardsville standout baseball players Nathan Culp, Evan Frey and Dane Opel all played for what collegiate program?

Answer: They all played at University of Missouri before continuing their careers professionally in the minor leagues.

Congratulations to Ron Frey, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Who are the 2 boys' bowling state champions from Edwardsville High School?

