EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: January 17, 2018

Jan. 3 question: Who is the former SIUE standout men’s tennis players who teamed up to win a gold medal in doubles at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul?

Answer: Doubles tandem Ken Flach and Robert Seguso won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul after reaching the 1983 NCAA D-I doubles national title match in 1983, finishing second in the nation.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the Edwardsville girls track and field standout who won consecutive state titles in the 300-meter hurdles in 1989 and 1990?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter