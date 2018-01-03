EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: January 3, 2018

Dec. 20 question: Where does 2014 EHS grad Kortney Dunbar play women’s basketball in college?

Answer: She is a senior at University of Tennessee.

Dunbar is averaging 15.5 minutes per game for Tennessee and has played in 12 of 13 games with no starts entering this week. She averages 4.5 points per game. Congratulations to Brady Trask, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville as his prize.

This week's question: Who is the former SIUE standout men's tennis players who teamed up to win a gold medal in doubles at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul?

