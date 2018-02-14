EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: February 14, 2018

Feb. 1 question: Where did Edwardsville standout football player Bob Hoskins play collegiately?

Answer: He went on to play for the Wichita State University Shockers at the Division I level before continuing his career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

Congratulations to Sam Meyer, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What former Edwardsville standout played for the St. Louis Cardinals in the game when Mark McGwire hit his 70th home run of the season on Sept. 27, 1998?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter