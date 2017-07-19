EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: July 19, 2017

July 5 question: Where did former Edwardsville High standout boys basketball player and current SIUE men’s basketball coach Jon Harris play in college?

Answer: Jon Harris, a 1998 Edwardsville High grad and the current head men's basketball coach at SIUE, played basketball at Marquette University from 1998-2002. Harris played in 119 total games with the Golden Eagles, starting 22 of them.

Congratulations to Alan Schrewe, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Who is the wrestling room inside the Jon Davis Wrestling Center named after?

