EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: July 5, 2017

June 21 question: How many state championships has the Edwardsville boys soccer program won?
Answer: The program has won two state championships. The Tigers won a Class AA title in 2000 and a 3A crown in 2013. Both titles came under head coach Mark Heiderscheid. Altogether EHS has seven state trophies with a trio of seconds, a third and a fourth to go with the two championships.
Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered the question correctly.
This week's question: Where did former Edwardsville High standout boys basketball player and current SIUE men's basketball coach Jon Harris play in college?