EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: June 21, 2017

June 7 question: What three Edwardsville basketball standouts started together in the 1950s at the University of Illinois?

Answer: After going 28-7 and finishing fourth in the state in 1954 together with the Edwardsville Tiger boys basketball team, Mannie Jackson, Govoner Vaughn and Don Ohl all ended up playing together again in the starting lineup for the University of Illinois.

This week's question: How many state championships has the Edwardsville boys soccer program won?

