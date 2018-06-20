EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: June 20, 2018

June 6 question: The SIUE men’s soccer program won an NCAA Division II national championship in 1972 and an NCAA Division I national title in what season?
Answer: The program, established in 1967, won a NCAA Division I national championship in 1979 after winning the D-II national crown in 1972. SIUE beat Clemson 3-2 in the '79 finals.
Congratulations to Ann Logan Nielsen, who answered the question correctly.
This week's question: What MLB franchise selected former Edwardsville standout Dave Crouthers in the third round with the 83rd overall pick of the 2001 amateur draft?
