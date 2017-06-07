EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: June 7, 2017

May 17 question: Who coached Edwardsville field hockey to a state title in 1978?

Answer: Sharon Petty led the program to the title. The Tigers and Marquette Catholic Explorers are now the only field hockey programs in Southern Illinois and play mainly teams from the St. Louis area.

Congratulations to Karl Borchers, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: What three Edwardsville basketball standouts started together in the 1950s at the University of Illinois?

