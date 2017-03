Feb. 15 question: Who are the two boys' bowling state champions from Edwardsville High School?

Answer: Zach Hahs and Cody Clayton each won an individual state bowling championship for the Edwardsville Tigers. Hahs won his state title in 2004, while Clayton won his in 2009.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered correctly.

This week's question: What year did the SIUE Cougar softball team win a Division II national championship?

Answer the question here.