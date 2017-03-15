EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: March 15, 2017

March 1 question: What year did the SIUE Cougar softball team win a Division II national championship?

Answer: The Cougars defeated Lock Haven 3-2 in 12 innings in 2007 to win the NCAA Division II National Championship.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive, in Edwardsville.

This week's question: How many times has the Edwardsville football program finished second in the IHSA state playoffs?

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter