EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: March 21, 2018

March 7 question: Where did 2014 Edwardsville grad Shawn Roundtree Jr. begin his collegiate men’s basketball career?

Answer: He began his collegiate men's basketball career at Missouri State before transferring to Mineral Area Community College and now Central Michigan, where he entered the week second on the team averaging 14.9 points per game.

Congratulations to Nora Meyer, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the longtime Edwardsville High boys golf coach who led the Tigers to second-place finishes at state in 1985 and 1988?

