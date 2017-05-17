EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: May 17, 2017

May 3 question: Former Edwardsville Tiger baseball standout Tyler Mikrut was a member of a 2014 Division II national championship squad at what university?

Answer: He played in 27 games for the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles, making 22 starts as an outfielder during the 2014 season and helping lead them to the Division II National Championship.

Congratulations to Nino Smith, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who coached Edwardsville field hockey to a state title in 1978?

