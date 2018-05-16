EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: May 16, 2018

May 2 question: How many games in a row did the Edwardsville baseball team win consecutively from 1990-91, which still stands as the state record?

Answer: The team won 64 games between 1990-91. The Tigers won a Class AA state title in '90, going 32-3, and then lost their only game of '91 in the AA state finals, finishing 39-1.

Congratulations to Sam Meyer, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Before coming to Edwardsville High, boys track and field head coach Chad Lakatos led what Illinois program to Class A state championships in 2007 and 2008?

