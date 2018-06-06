EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: June 6, 2018

May 16 question: Before coming to Edwardsville High, boys track and field head coach Chad Lakatos led what Illinois program to Class A state championships in 2007 and 2008?

Answer: Before leading Edwardsville to Class 3A state titles in 2015 and 2017, Chad Lakatos was head coach at Herrin High. He led Herrin to Class A state crowns in 2007 and 2008.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: The SIUE men's soccer program won an NCAA Division II national championship in 1972 and an NCAA Division I national title in what season?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter