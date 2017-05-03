EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: May 3, 2017

April 19 question: Where did Edwardsville High standout Chris Brant play collegiate golf?

Answer: He played collegiate golf for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2008-12. He was a four-time team MVP and all-conference selection for the Tigers before going on to his successful career at Iowa.

Congratulations to Mary Jo Smith, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Former Edwardsville Tiger baseball standout Tyler Mikrut was a member of a 2014 Division II national championship squad at what university?

