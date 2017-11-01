EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: November 1, 2017

Oct. 18 question: Who won 6 total state medals in her career, including the Class 1A 200-meter dash state championship in 2012 for the Metro East Lutheran girls track and field program?

Answer: As a junior at Metro East Lutheran in 2012, Jessica Jump won a Class 1A state title in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.43 seconds. She was also third in the 400 and fifth in the 100 in '12. She collected six medals overall in her MELHS career.

Congratulations to Karl Borchers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Who is the current standout guard at Villanova University who was on the Lincolnshire Stevenson boys basketball squad that beat Edwardsville at the Class 4A state tournaments in 2013 and 2014?

