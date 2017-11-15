EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: November 15, 2017

Nov. 1 question: Who is the standout guard at Villanova University who was on the Lincolnshire Stevenson boys basketball squad that beat Edwardsville at the 4A state tournaments in 2013 and 2014?

Answer: While at Lincolnshire Stevenson High, Jalen Brunson helped beat the Edwardsville boys basketball teams at the Class 4A state tournament in 2013 and 2014. Brunson now plays at Villanova and helped lead the Wildcats to the 2016 NCAA national championship.

Congratulations to John Rotter, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: The Edwardsville wrestling program has had two wrestlers finish second in the state, Steve Hagestrom in 1974 at 167 pounds and what wrestler in 2012 at 195 pounds?

