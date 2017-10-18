EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: October 18, 2017

Oct. 4 question: Who is the Edwardsville High standout golfer who went on to play on the Hooters Tour and is now the PGA professional at Oak Brook Golf Club?

Answer: Mike Suhre is the PGA Professional at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville. Prior to that, he played on the Hooters Tour after a successful career at EHS and Northern Illinois. Suhre finished third at the Class AA state tournament for the Tigers in 1994.

Congratulations to Randall Robbins, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who won 6 total state medals in her career, including the Class 1A 200-meter dash state championship in 2012 for the Metro East Lutheran girls track and field program?

