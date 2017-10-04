EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA: October 4, 2017

Sept. 20 question: Where did standout Edwardsville distance runner Stephen Pifer run in college?

Answer: After winning the triple crown of distance running during his senior year at Edwardsville in 2002-03 — capturing state titles in cross country and 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in track and field — Pifer went on to a collegiate career at Colorado. He went on to become one of the most decorated runners in Colorado's history.

Congratulations to Brian Shannon, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Who is the Edwardsville High standout golfer who went on to play on the Hooters Tour and is now the PGA professional at Oak Brook Golf Club?

