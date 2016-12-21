EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: Dec. 21, 2016

Dec. 7 question: What Edwardsville grad won boys' track and field state championships in the high jump in 1964 and 1965?

Answer: Curtis Deal won consecutive state championships in the high jump in 1964 (6-4.5) and 1965 (6-5). After starring at Edwardsville, Deal went on to compete at Murray State University.

Congratulations to Ross Weber, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats, 1035 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Where did former Edwardsville football standout Morris Bradshaw play college football?

