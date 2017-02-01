EDWARDSVILLE SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 1, 2017

Jan. 18 question: What former SIUE men's basketball coach is in both the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame?

Answer: Larry Graham is in both the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Graham coached the Cougars from 1984-92. He entered the IBCA Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Indiana HOF in 2012. Graham graduated from Odon High in Indiana in 1960, where he was a standout.

Unfortunately there were no right answers to the question.

This week's question: Edwardsville standout baseball players Nathan Culp, Evan Frey and Dane Opel all played for what collegiate program?

